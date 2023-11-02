ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male suspect involved in a theft last month.

According to a release by OPD, on Tuesday, October 17th, the unknown male suspect stole about $168 worth of merchandise from the DK located at 4601 Oakwood. The suspect then left the scene in a gray Honda SUV.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0012343. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.