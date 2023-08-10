ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male and female suspect involved in a theft at 801 S. JBS Parkway.

According to a post by OPD, the victim was loading her luggage and left her wallet in the lobby when the unknown suspects took the wallet.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000310. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.