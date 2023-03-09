ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking to identify a male subject involved in taking money from China Town Buffet.

The suspect was seen driving up to the back of the buffet on Andrews Highway in an older model Lexus RX350. He was then observed entering the business and taking money from an office.

if you have any information regarding the identity of this individual, please call Detective B. Cordero at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #22-0010419. Tips to Odessa Crime Stoppers may receive a cash reward if it leads to a case closed or an arrest.