ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify and locate an unknown suspect involved in a residential burglary last month.

According to a release from OPD, the suspect was caught on surveillance attempting to burglarize a residence located in the 4200 block of N. Dawn Avenue.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0004111.