ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male suspect involved in a theft from Home Depot.

On, April 2nd, at about 5:22pm, the unknown male stole approximately $528 worth of merchandise.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-9000253. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.