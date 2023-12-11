ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department Lt. Chris Primeaux recently graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy.

According to a release by OPD, Lt. Primeaux took part in the 288th Session, an 11-week program in Quantico, Virginia. The emotionally, physically, and intellectually challenging program inspires and raises the standard for professional law enforcement executives worldwide.

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training, with many instructors internationally recognized in their fields.

A total of 54,763 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since its inception in 1935.

Lt. Primeaux has been with OPD for more than 25 years.