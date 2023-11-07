ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – At about 2pm on Monday, November 6th, officers responded to a call to 2735 E. 8th Street, referencing a gunshot victim. After arriving, officers located Montrell Jordan, 30, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release by OPD.

Quickly into the investigation, investigators identified one suspect as Erik Avila, 17, who entered Jordan’s apartment with another unknown male without Jordan’s consent.

Based on the information at the scene, Avila entered the house with the intent to commit a felony. Once inside, Avila injured Jordan with a firearm. OPD says Jordan is currently in stable condition in the hospital.

After compiling all current available evidence, Investigators obtained a warrant for Avila for Burglary of Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony, a 1st degree felony.

If you have any information regarding this case, or Avila’s whereabouts, please contact Odessa Police Department or through Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 and reference case number 0013184.