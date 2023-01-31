ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating at least four separate crashes involving 18-wheelers between West Loop 338 and West County Road and is asking drivers to avoid traveling on the interstate if possible.

Additionally, OPD reminds drivers to use “extreme caution” when traveling on I-20. Highway 80, and Highway 191. For those who must travel, the department shared these tips: