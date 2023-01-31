ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating at least four separate crashes involving 18-wheelers between West Loop 338 and West County Road and is asking drivers to avoid traveling on the interstate if possible.
Additionally, OPD reminds drivers to use “extreme caution” when traveling on I-20. Highway 80, and Highway 191. For those who must travel, the department shared these tips:
- Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front to allow enough time to stop in case of an emergency.
- Drive with your headlights on and use extra caution when traveling on overpasses and underpasses.
- Allow plenty of time to travel to and from your destination.
- Avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal or brakes if you start to skid.
- Treat intersections with flashing lights the same as a 4-way stop sign.