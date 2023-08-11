ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this week we reported on Kia motors issuing a system upgrade on select models as thefts have risen nationwide amid a social media challenge encouraging young people to break-in and steal vehicles made between 2011 and 2021 with a turn-to-start ignition system.

On Monday, multiple viewers reported that they’d been victims of the crime and the Odessa Police Department today confirmed they’ve had several recent reports of thefts and attempted thefts involving Kia vehicles.

In a message to Kia owners, the manufacturer said it will provide steering wheel locks to interested local law enforcement agencies in certain affected areas that can be given to concerned Kia owners at no cost. Additionally, Kia now has a software upgrade that can be installed on vehicles to restrict the operation of the vehicle’s ignition system should a locked vehicle be involved in a break-in and attempted theft without the key.

The software upgrade will be provided free of charge until August 1, 2024. Kia said once the software upgrade is complete, window stickers will also be added to the vehicle to discourage a break-in. The upgrade is available to some models with a turn-to-start ignition built between 2011 and 2021. Beginning with the 2022 model year, all Kia models have an immobilizer and newer models are not affected. To check if your Kia is eligible for the upgrade, click here and type in your Vehicle Identification Model. Kia said it takes about one to two hours to complete the upgrade.

OPD said it has requested the wheel locks from Kia but does not know when the department will receive them. Victims are encouraged to call 1-800-333-4542 to request assistance from the company directly to prevent further theft.