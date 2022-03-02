ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Late Monday evening, attorneys for death row inmate Michael Dean Gonzales, 48, filed a motion asking a judge to vacate his execution order. Counsel for Gonzales claimed the defense team had received “new evidence that could prove his innocence”.

Gonzales was convicted and sentenced to die in 1995 after a jury found him guilty of the April 21, 1994 murder of his neighbors Merced and Manuel Aguirre. Attorney Richard H. Burr said Gonzales has maintained his innocence since his conviction.

According to a news release from Burr, the defense team believes newly found finger print cards and untested bloodstains on a shirt belonging to a man they say police, at one time, considered a suspect in the case, may help prove his client’s innocence.

According to his attorney, at his trial, police testified they found three of Gonzales’ fingerprints on a stereo that had been stolen from the Aguirre’s home and recovered a few weeks later. Police found no blood on Gonzales or wounds from the attack and found no evidence in his home of his involvement. At his trial, the prosecution told jurors that others were likely involved in the murder.

Just weeks before Gonzales’ execution date, Burr said police found 136 fingerprint cards from the investigation that had been believed to be lost. Burr said only six of these cards had ever been compared for prints, but at least 60 other fingerprints—including prints from the crime scene—”could have enough information to identify other suspects”, according to a fingerprint examiner who reviewed the new evidence.

Burr said police also uncovered stains from a bloodstained flannel shirt that had been seized from the bedroom closet of an alternate suspect, identified by the attorney as Jesse Perkins. That shirt had never been examined for DNA.

“We have tried to get access to these fingerprints for more than two years. When the department found the prints in early February, they notified us and have been very helpful since then in getting the prints to us in a form that allows comparison to the prints of the known suspects. It is critical that we be allowed time to conduct testing on the shirt and to make comparisons of these prints to the prints of the known suspects. Without this opportunity, there is a strong likelihood the State will execute an innocent person next week,” Burr said.

Now the Odessa Police Department has released a statement regarding the attorney’s claims.

“The Odessa Police Department has not entered a new investigation or review of this case. Employees of the Odessa Police Department have simply responded to requests for information for the case and provided evidence and copies of reports as required by law. Any additional information or new evidence being stated to have been located is not by an employee or representative of the Odessa Police Department. We stand by the evidence and facts of this case as turned over, and have no additional information to add other than the original investigation from 1994.” Odessa Police Department

In response to the motion filed in court, Judge John Shrode set a hearing for 9:30 a.m. on March 4, to hear arguments from counsel regarding the appeal. Gonzales is scheduled to be executed March 8.





