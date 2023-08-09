ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department said it has recently received several complaints in reference to a phone scam. Citizens have reported receiving calls from an OPD phone number where the caller claims to be an officer.

The caller then advises the victim that they have a warrant and will ask the victim for their social security number or other personal information. OPD said the scammer will then ask for money and tell the victim to stay on the line or face consequences.

OPD said officers will never solicit payment over the phone and anyone getting such a call should simply hang up without giving out any personal information.