ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department will be hosting a “Back to School” Block Party on Saturday, August 5th.

With games, prizes, officers to meet, and a limited number of backpacks to give away to students, there is sure to be fun for the family. Hot dogs, cotton candy, and popcorn will also be provided.

The OPD Block Party will be held on Saturday, August 5th from 10am to 2pm at Floyd Gwin Park.