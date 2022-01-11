ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)-The Odesa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on January 5, the two women pictured below stole more than $230 worth of merchandise from Tuesday Morning. Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to call Officer McCloud at 432-333-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0000276. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.