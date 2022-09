ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to OPD, on August 29, the man pictured below was caught on camera stealing several slabs of ribs from United Supermarket on 8th Street.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Detective Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.