ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles late last month.

Investigators said around 9:33 p.m. on March 29, the suspects in the video above broke into a vehicle in the 8200 block of San Antonio Street. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

Because of a rise in auto break-ins, law enforcement agencies across the Basin are asking drivers to take these steps to keep their property safe: