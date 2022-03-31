ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three people accused of trying to steal from Walmart.

According to a Facebook post, om February 26, the man and two women pictured below tried to steal more than $1,500 worth of goods from the big box store. The trio was confronted by Asset Protection employees and were not able to leave the store with the stolen goods. The group left the scene in a white Ford work truck towing a small trailer.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call Detective Cordero at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.