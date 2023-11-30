ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male suspect involved in a theft from Walmart earlier this month.

According to a post by OPD, on Friday, November 17th, an unknown male stole about $181 worth of merchandise from the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective S. Lofton at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0011477. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.