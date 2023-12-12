ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect involved in a theft in early November.

According to a post by OPD, on Thursday, November 9th, an unknown female stole about $360 worth of merchandise from the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013463. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to a case closed or an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.