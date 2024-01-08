ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify two unknown suspects involved in a theft from Walmart last month.

According to a post by OPD, at about 9:30pm on Monday, December 11th, an unknown male and female suspect stole about $277 worth of merchandise from the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338. They then left the scene in a white minivan.

If you recognize either of these individuals, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case 23-0015189. The first tip made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.