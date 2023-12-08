ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.

According to OPD, on November 9, a woman entered Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338 and allegedly stole about $360 worth of merchandise. Security images of the suspect are posted below.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0013463. If you Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.