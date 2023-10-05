ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying an unknown theft suspect.

According to a post by OPD, on September 11th, an unknown female took merchandise from the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338. She then exited the store without making an attempt to pay.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0011089. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.