ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a social media post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing around $600 worth of jewelry from the Walmart on JBS Parkway Boulevard. He was seen leaving the store in a dark colored Hyundai hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cordero at 432-335-4615 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0010076. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.