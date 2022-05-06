ODESSA, TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)– Odessa Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the person seen in these images stealing from a Walmart in Odessa.

Police say that the suspect seen in this photo was entering the Vision Center located at Walmart-West and stole an item on March 27th, 2022. After committing the act, the suspect is caught on camera leaving the scene in a 2011-2015 Silver Ford Explorer along with a heavy-set female.











If you know anything about this incident, OPD asks that you contact Corporal B. Cordero at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.