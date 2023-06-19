ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department officers responded to the 2450 NW Loop 338 Walmart in reference to shots being fired Monday afternoon.

According to a release by OPD, on Monday, June 19th, at about 2:44pm, an unknown male subject was shooting a gun in the parking lot near the garden center. The suspect fled the scene on foot before police arrived. There were no reported injuries and OPD is attempting to search for the suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation.