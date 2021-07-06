OPD investigating wallet theft

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.

A victim told OPD around 5:57 p.m. on June 6, they left their wallet on a counter at Quick Track at 801 North Golder.

The wallet contained cash, credit cards, and personal documents.

Investigators say a man and woman picked up the wallet and left the scene in an older model black sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the couple shown above is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.