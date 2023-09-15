ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male suspect involved in a theft that occurred last month.

According to a release by OPD, on Wednesday, August 13th, the unknown male stole around $1,500 worth of turbo chargers from the 100 block of E. 52nd Street. The suspect then left the scene in a white Chrysler 300 with aftermarket rims and damage on the front passenger fender.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-9000605. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.