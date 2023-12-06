ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating and identifying three unknown male suspects involved in a theft in early November.

According to a post by OPD, at about 7:30pm on Sunday, November 5th, the three suspects stole approximately $145 worth of merchandise from the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Detective G. Carrasco at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013741. Tips made to Crime Stopper that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.