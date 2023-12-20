ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a theft from a UPS last weekend.

According to a release by OPD, on Sunday, December 17th, three unknown males stole several thousands of dollars worth of packages from the UPS located at 2355 Field Street.

If you recognize any of these individuals, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective A. Reyes at 432-335-5706 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0014874. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.