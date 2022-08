ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after threats were made to a local church.

The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when someone called to make threats targeting Connection Christian Church. Officers responded to the church in the 4200 block of Tanglewood and the area was blocked off for some time until the area was deemed safe.

OPD said a man from another state made the calls and “action will be taken” against the caller.