ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of theft.

According to OPD, on July 31, two men allegedly stole about $600 worth of property from a home in the 1300 block of S Lee. The suspects are believed to have driven away in a black Nissan Crossover.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect, pictured below, is asked to call Detective Carrasco at 432-335-3328 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0008848. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.