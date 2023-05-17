ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying the suspect pictured in surveillance photos.

According to a release from OPD, the unknown suspect stole a bank deposit bag which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000264. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers which lead to an arrest or case closed, you may be eligible for a cash reward.