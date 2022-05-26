ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has launched an investigation into the death of a man found earlier today. OPD said because of the state of the scene, officers are investigating the death as “suspicious”.

At 8:19 a.m. officers responded to a medical call at 822 N Adams. There, police found 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez dead. Investigators found that just days before his death, the victim had been in a physical altercation with 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez.

OPD arrested Anthony on a warrant and charged him with Aggravated Assault involving serious injuries. Investigators said additional charges may follow depending on the investigation and information obtained during an autopsy.