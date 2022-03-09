ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a couple accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on February 16, the man and woman pictured below stole nearly $500 worth of meat from United Supermarket on 8th Street. The suspects left the store in a white 2013 GMC Yukon. The Texas license plate read FVH4077.

If you recognize either of these people, please call Cpl. Jones at 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.