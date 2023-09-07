ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.

OPD said the theft occurred around 9:50 p.m. on May 22 when a woman entered United Supermarket at 2751 N County Road West and took a basket full of meat without making any attempt to pay. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-9000387. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.