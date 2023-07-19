ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify and locate the suspects involved in a burglary.

According to a post by Odessa Crime Stoppers, the suspects burglarized the Palm Leaf Trading Post, or The Stihl Store, on 42nd street early in the morning on Sunday, July 16th.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information regarding the case, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 or through the P3Tips mobile app. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest or case closed. Tippers will remain anonymous.