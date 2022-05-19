ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a man who officers say committed multiple armed robberies.

Police say that the man pictured below is suspected of committing two armed robberies at separate locations in Odessa. According to OPD, the crime happened on April 20th, 2022 at 2000 N County Road W and 3632 Andrews Hwy.









Officers report that the suspect held both victims at gunpoint and robbed them of their money. If you know anything, call Detective R. Jones at 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.