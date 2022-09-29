ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to identify two juveniles accused of stealing a vehicle.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on September 11. OPD said the young men pictured below were caught on camera stealing a bright yellow 2006 GMC Canyon from Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant located at 2100 Andrews Highway.

The quality of these images is not the best, but OPD is hoping someone will recognize the suspects. If you do, please call Detective Jones at 432-335-4932 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0014079. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.