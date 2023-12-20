ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is looking to identify two unknown male suspects involved in a burglary late last month.

According to a post by OPD, on November 23rd, the two male suspects broke into Mario’s Japanese Steakhouse, stealing about $500 worth of merchandise.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective A. Reyes at 432-335-5706 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0013864. The first tip to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.