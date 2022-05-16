ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday at Parkway Inn.

According to OPD, police and paramedics responded to the hotel in the 3700 block of E Highway 80 after a woman was found unresponsive. Investigators said the woman had been stabbed multiple times.

OPD has not released the name of the victim because her family has not yet been notified. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.