ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Snyder and drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further advised.

An officer at the scene confirmed that at least two people were injured by gunfire but could not release any additional details.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case # 23-0009866. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.