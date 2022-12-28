ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday morning. Maurice Rogers was found dead at his home in the 1000 block of E 36th Street.

According to a news release, officers were called to the home around 10:45 a.m. for a welfare check and found the body, along with several spent shell casings, inside the residence.

OPD is investigating the incident as a murder and the Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information about the crime to submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.