ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting near Ada and Hickory. The call came in about 4:20 Monday afternoon.

According to OPD, no injuries were reported. The investigation is on-going.

Viewers near Ector Middle School reported a large police presence near campus around that same time. However, an Ector County ISD spokesperson confirmed no Ector student or staff member was involved in the incident, despite some social media comments.