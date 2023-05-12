ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Permian. The news release comes after parents reported a police presence near Permian High School, but OPD said there was never a threat to anyone on campus.

Investigators said a man in a vehicle fired rounds at another vehicle in the area. One man has been detained- his name has not been released and it is unclear at this time if he is facing charges. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.