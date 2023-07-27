ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a south Odessa shooting that left a group of children and parents running from a youth football practice Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near Camanche Trail Park and the practice football fields behind Ector Middle School. Witnesses at the scene said a group of people in a small dark colored SUV fired dozens of rounds following an altercation in the area. Children were at the park for practice when shots rang out.

Parents said they grabbed their kids and ran from the scene, leaving football equipment behind as they tried to seek safety in their vehicles. Teams practicing on those fields said practice is canceled until further notice.

Witnesses also said at least two people were shot in the incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment. OPD has not released any details about the investigation, but multiple officers remained on the scene as of 7:45 p.m.