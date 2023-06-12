ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify and locate several people accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart, Dollar General, and Sunglasses Hut.

According to OPD, one suspect, pictured below, is accused of stealing $225 worth of items from Walmart on JBS Parkway. The suspect left the scene in a white truck, also pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0002495.

In another case, three suspects have been accused of stealing $120 worth of goods from Dollar General on 52nd Street. Anyone with information in that case is also asked to call OPD or Crime Stoppers and reference case number 23-0003530.

Lastly, two men have been accused of stealing $1,437 worth of merchandise from Sunglasses Hut, located inside Music City Mall. Please reference case number 23-9000274 if you have information in that case.

As always, your tips will remain anonymous and, if an arrest is made, could be worth a cash reward.