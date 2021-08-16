OPD investigating rash of vandalisms

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a string of vandalisms left several businesses damaged over the weekend.

According to OPD, an unknown person, or group of people, damaged businesses along 42nd Street and Grandview early Sunday morning. The vandals hit Burger King, Dairy Queen, Starbucks, Kelly Moore Paint, and MCH Primary Care.

Police believe the same suspects are responsible for all five incidents. Social media speculation over the weekend left many wondering if the damage at Starbucks had been caused by bullets hitting the glass door. OPD says no shootings occurred at any location and there were no reports of injuries.

No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing. OPD is asking anyone with surveillance footage or any information on who might have been involved to call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.