ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft.

According to a news release, around 11 a.m. om January 27, OPD officers responded to the Lowe’s Market at 4600 N Grant to investigate a theft. Officers said two men were caught on camera in the area and have been accused of causing about $500 worth of damage to a storage cage, stealing a produce cart worth $250, as well as $600 worth of propane tanks.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0001083. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.