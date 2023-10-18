ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown female suspect involved in a package theft last week.

According to a release by OPD, on Tuesday, October 10th at about 12:39pm, a theft occurred in the 1200 block of Harris. Investigation revealed the female suspect stole two packages from the victim’s front porch.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective G. Carrassco at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0012064. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.