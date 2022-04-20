ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a driver accused of a hit and run.

According to a Facebook post, around 4:55 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a Love’s Truck Stop at 1901 W Interstate 20 to investigate after a driver in a white Chevrolet truck hit a pedestrian in the parking lot and left the scene. The incident, which happened around 4:24 p.m., was caught on camera; that video can be seen below.

If you know the person who drives this truck you are asked to call Cpl. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0006480. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.