ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.

According to a news release, on September 28, an unknown man entered EZ Pawn, located at 1345 W University and allegedly stole about $2,833 worth of jewelry. The suspect was captured on camera and is pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0011585. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.